Rat problem? DC Health reminds residents they can help with that

When it comes to D.C.’s rodents – we're sure residents don’t need a reminder — they’re everywhere!

But did you know, you can call 311 to address the issue?

D.C. Health is reminding people of the free rodent abatement services they offer. If you give them a call, they say they'll respond in three days.

The reminder comes as city leaders warn of the potential to see more rats than last year as we approach more warm weather.

The DOH's rodent abatement program manager told FOX 5 it’s impossible to count the rodent population in D.C. They determine the issue by how many 311 calls the rodent abatement division receives.

In fiscal year 2020, DOH says they received a total of 8,107 calls for service. That number jumped to 11,391 in fiscal year 2021 and 13,373 in fiscal year 2022.

WASHINGTON, D.C., AUGUST 8, 2013: Rats feed on trash behind restaurants in Adams Morgan. (Photo by Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images) Expand

So far this fiscal year, the DOH says they’ve received 6,141 calls for service — with the most requests coming out of Ward 1 and Ward 5, respectively.

The pandemic closures that led more people to work and eat at home, drew more rodents to residential areas with more food being thrown away. The agency says the recent unusually warm winter did not help the problem either.

On a "rodent tour" in Northwest D.C., members from DOH demonstrated how they work to address a rodent issue with different means, including talcum powder or carbon monoxide. The chemicals essentially poison and suffocates the rodents.

Rodents can spread disease and cause property damage. Many people say the situation is getting worse.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 30: A rat runs by Wasantha Kulasinghe of the DC Department of Health in Northeast DC on Wednesday March 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. He was using the shovel to fill rat holes with dirt after a co-worker treated the area. The dep Expand

FOX 5 previously reported on a DuPont-area civic group calling on city leaders to address the contracts it currently has with its super can providers. Rodents can easily chew right through certain areas, like the lids of the super can.

DOH confirmed Friday that changes are coming by 2028.

"Actually, the mayor asked that DPW find some rodent-proof super cans, the residential super cans. DPW consulted with me. I made recommendations that they can use … And they are going to do that," said DOH Rodent and Vector Control Program Manager, Gerard Brown. "They’re going to reinforce the tops. That’s mainly where the rats gnaw. They’re going to reinforce that with some light metal, so the cans won’t be too heavy."

Related article

Gerard told FOX 5 there is no legal recourse for issues regarding businesses not properly restoring trash. DOH also does not handle rodent abatement for commercial property. However, if the situation is deemed a health issue, DOH can work to address the matter.

FOX 5 reached out to DPW to learn more about how much this could cost and when changes could begin but we have not heard back.