Rampage in Prince George's County: Person of interest in custody

The search for a woman who stabbed two people Thursday evening during a rampage in Prince George's County has ended.

While the investigation is still in the early stages, detectives from the Prince George's County Police Department said they have a person of interest, and that individual is in custody.

The person of interest is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old in Landover and another man at a gas station in Lanham. Prince George's County Deputy Chief James McCreary said both are currently in critical condition.

Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, Deputy Chief McCreary said the department received a call reporting a woman had been struck by a vehicle near Ritchie Road in Capitol Heights. McCreary said the victim was on the sidewalk when the driver hit her.

Then, the woman allegedly drove further down Ritchie Road and struck two more people with her car. That's when McCreary said she hopped out and stabbed a 15-year-old girl.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were sent to Addison Road South in Capitol Heights after a man was struck by the same vehicle. McCreary said that victim suffered "non-life-threatening injuries." Just minutes later, in the 1000 block of Addison Road South, a stabbing was reported at a Sunoco gas station. The man who was attacked, McCreary said, is in critical condition.

"These incidents occurred in divisions across the county. Detectives were able to determine we were looking for one person of interest," McCreary told reporters.

"This is very concerning. It's very frightening. I've been on the department for 20 years now and I can say that I have not seen anything like this since I joined the police department," he added. "The closest thing I can think of in recent memory was the D.C. sniper when I was coming up. It's shocking."

Detectives released a snapshot from a surveillance video which shows the person they're looking for. They're asking anyone with information to contact them.

