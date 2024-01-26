Baltimore woman arrested in violent rampage in Prince George's County

31-year-old Tanay Stallings-Brown of Baltimore was arrested for allegedly stabbing two people and hitting multiple others with her car Thursday evening in Prince George's County.

Stallings-Brown is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl in Landover and another man at a gas station in Lanham Thursday evening. She's been charged with multiple counts of attempted first degree murder, assault and additional charges related to striking the pedestrians.

Around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Prince George's County officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck while she was on a sidewalk.

Officials say the driver fled the scene, and about 15 minutes later hit two more individuals.

The suspect exited the vehicle and stabbed one of the people she hit, a 15-year-old female. The 15-year-old has life-threatening injuries, police say.

Ten minutes after that, an adult male told officers he was hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk. Officials say the driver turned around and came back to hit the man a second time. He has minor injuries.

A second victim, also an adult male hit by a car, has minor injuries.

An hour later, officers responded to a stabbing at a gas station. The victim, an adult male, suffered critical injuries according to police.

Detectives were able to identify the car – a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu – and tracked the car to Baltimore.

Baltimore Police and PGPD officers observed Stallings-Brown enter the car around 10:50 p.m. Thursday. Officers conducted a traffic stop and took Stallings-Brown into custody, and transported her back to Prince George's County.

Officials say it appears Stallings-Brown chose her victims at random, and the motive for the crimes remains under investigation.

"The crimes Stallings-Brown committed occurred across three different police divisions in span of an hour-and-a half. Commanders and investigators in each of these divisions worked aggressively to interview victims and witnesses and attempt to locate any video or images of the suspect. Investigators were able to determine the crimes were all linked and committed by one female suspect. Within six hours of her first crime, PGPD detectives identified, located and arrested her in Baltimore. I am proud of each of these officers. They worked with a determination to arrest the suspect who would so brazely come into our community and cause harm to six victims. We wish each of these victims well in their recoveries," said Chief Malik Aziz.