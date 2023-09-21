After a mild week with plenty of sunshine we could be looking at a rainy weekend as the first day of fall approaches.

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says get out and enjoy the day Thursday! We can expect clear skies and temperatures in the upper-70s to low-80s. High temperatures will be near 81 degrees.

Grenda says a costal storm moving our way is expected to bring an area of low pressure and wet weather to the area by Friday.

Friday will be significantly cooler with temperatures in the low-to-mid-70s. Clouds start to thicken up during the afternoon and it's likely we'll see the first batch of rain showers move in sometime after 6 p.m.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Rainy weekend likely across DC region with significantly cooler temperatures

The exact timing of the rain could shift, but the rain will arrive sometime during the evening Friday and continue overnight into Saturday morning. Grenda say we shouldn't expect a steady raid Saturday – but more of on and off precipitation with some heavy downpours possible.

The wet weather is expected to wrap up Saturday evening. Lingering showers could even last into Sunday morning. We could see some sunshine by the afternoon Sunday.

High temperatures Saturday are expected to be around 68 degrees. Sunday temperatures will reach 72 degrees. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

Saturday, September 23 will mark the first day of fall.