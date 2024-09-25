Rain, Clouds Wednesday across DC region; residual effects from Helene in area by Friday

More rain and clouds are expected Wednesday, bringing another gloomy day to the region. Light rain showers and cooler temperatures will persist throughout the day.

Morning temperatures are in the 60s, with highs reaching only the low-70s by the afternoon. Showers are building up from the south, and while the rain is light, wet roads and low-lying clouds may slow the morning commute.

Periods of rain will continue throughout the day, though it won’t be a complete washout. Cloudy skies and intermittent showers will keep outdoor plans in check. There is a slight chance of thunder, with some weather activity possibly rolling through again tonight.

Thursday offers the best chance for an extended dry period, though spotty showers remain possible. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer, reaching the upper-70s to lower-80s, with humidity lingering.

Prepare for a damp and drizzly Wednesday, with on-and-off showers and cool temperatures. Keep an umbrella handy and dress for the wet conditions.

Meanwhile, forecasters say they expect Tropical Storm Helene in the Caribbean Sea to strengthen rapidly and become a hurricane as it moves north across the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday toward the U.S.

Residual effects from Helene are expected to be felt in the Washington, D.C. region by Friday and into the weekend.

