Radio personality Rickey Smiley says son has died: 'Pray for our family'

article

Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley announced on Sunday that his son, Brandon, had passed away at 32 years old.

"I just had bad news this morning," Rickey said in a video posted on social media. "I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus."

He also asked for prayers for his son's mother and the family as he headed to Birmingham, Alabama.

Details surrounding Brandon's death were not explained. According to AL.com, Brandon also worked as a comedian and actor.

RELATED: Annie Wersching, known for '24,' 'The Last of Us' roles, dies at 45

Several people have offered their condolences.

"I'm devastated to hear that my friend @RickeySmiley has lost his son Brandon," Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted. "Rickey has given so much to our city; this is the time when we need to give back to him. Join me in wrapping our arms around him & his family during this difficult time. We're praying for you, Rickey."

"Rickey Smiley’s son Brandon passed away today," Former NBAer Earvin Magic Johnson also tweeted. Cookie and I are praying for Rickey, Brandon’s mother Brenda, his siblings, his daughter and all of his loved ones. May God bless the family."

RELATED: Singer and OC native Kina Grannis seeking donor match for mom battling cancer

Tragedy has plagued the Smiley family before. In 2020, Rickey said that his daughter was hospitalized after being shot in Houston while on her way to Whataburger to get something to eat. Smiley said that his daughter, Aaryn, was "going to be fine" as he was headed to Houston to be with her.

Smiley is the host of "Rickey Smiley Morning Show," based at Atlanta's "Hot 107.9."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.