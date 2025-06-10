LCSO calling on authorities to share all evidence in Sudiksha Konanki case: FOX 5 Exclusive

The Brief Authorities in the Dominican Republic closed the case as a drowning, but one law enforcement agency says it remains unresolved. Sheriff Chapman claims key evidence, including cellphone records, has not been shared by Dominican authorities. Loudoun County detectives traveled to the Dominican Republic, but they lack authority to demand further investigation.



It's been three months since Loudoun County resident Sudiksha Konanki went missing while on a Spring Break vacation in the Dominican Republic with several University of Pittsburgh classmates.

Her parents made the heartbreaking decision to ask the investigation to be classified as a downing. Authorities in the Dominican Republic closed the case, but one law enforcement agency says they're still not there.

Investigation concerns

What they're saying:

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman is calling on Dominican Republic authorities to share all the evidence into 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki's case. In a sit-down interview with FOX 5 DC, Chapman says there is still important data that has not been shared with them by DR authorities, including the review of Josha Riibe's cell phone and any text messages he may have sent after Konanki's disappearance.

Sheriff Chapman, not pleased with the way the missing person investigation was handled from the onset, sent two of his own detectives to the Dominican Republic to conduct their own investigation.

Riibe, 24, was the last person to see Sudiksha, who lived in Loudoun County, Virginia with her family.

Riibe was never a suspect in the case, but did tell authorities they were in the water together when a strong wave hit them and he tried to save Sudkisha. By the time they got back onto the shore, Riibe told investigators he'd fallen asleep. There was a claim he last saw Sudiksha walking toward her items. The Sheriff noted some of his story had changed as questioning moved along. Sheriff Chapman believes that it had to do with the way questioning was being handled.

A major complication is that despite early cooperation, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office does not have any authority to demand that any outstanding evidence be shared. It all depends on what information DR authorities are willing to share.

Key missing evidence

What we know:

"I think the public deserves to have an update on what's going on here and I wish I had more information to provide," said Sheriff Chapman, "--

All we know is what we've garnered from when we sent our people down there and then talking with, you know, with the witnesses, with Dominican authorities, with the FBI, but there are still some things that are kind of outstanding that we — we haven't completed yet. We'd like to complete before we actually come to any kind of conclusion, and I don't even know that we'll actually be able to do that."

Sheriff Chapman tells FOX 5 he found an issue with DR authorities immediately presuming Konanki had drowned and feels had this happened in Loudoun County, this investigation would've been handled very differently.

"Drownings are not infrequent down there and what that does is it makes it easier for the foreign authorities to just say, 'Okay it's a drowning let's move on.' And it's like hey wait a minute, wait a minute here.' We don't know that. We're going to go that extra step. She's a resident of Loudoun County and we're just not going to take your word for it. We're going to send someone down and we're going to do the best that we can to get the best information that we can," said Sheriff Chapman.

He also expressed interest in obtaining a copy of the video purportedly showing Sudiksha Konanki and Joshua Riibe in the water together. Initially described as "surveillance video," an official on the ground later clarified that it was cellphone footage taken of the two by a friend before the others left, leaving Konanki and Riibe alone on the beach.

FOX 5 had the opportunity to speak with an LCSO detective sent to the Dominican Republic to assist with the investigation. We've been asked not to share that official's name.

International challenges

That official tells FOX 5 they found Riibe to be truthful during their questioning. We're told Ribbe, his attorney and father were all cooperative. That Riibe was open to different methods of trying to recall info. However, that official also had concerns over the DR investigation process.

FOX 5 is told they were only shown very small portions of security footage and that it did not appear as if any immediate canvassing had been done at the popular destination resort where people are coming in-and-out from all over the world. The official described a lot of young adults drinking with little accountability from resort staff.

The RIU team responded that they enforce strict protocols when application is necessary.

The FBI would not comment.

FOX 5 reached out but still has not received any responses from the Dominican National Police or the country's Attorney General, who also questioned Riibe after the LCSO was allowed to do so.

For Sheriff Chapman, the department's frustrations with the investigation and warnings, from the State Department to resort/hotel surf warnings, are all important things to discuss with loved ones before traveling abroad to any country outside of the U.S.

Sheriff Chapman was not able to name the exact State Department warning issued at the time, but noted there were travel alerts involving crime in the Dominican Republic. A guest staying at the RIU Republica Resort in Punta Cana at the same time of Konanki's disappearance, explained NewsNation, the waves were rough. That guest shared video showing a "Red Flag" had been raised, normally indicating danger in the water. However, this guest claimed there was no communication from the resort of those dangers.

A "Level 2" Travel Advisory to "Exercise Increased Caution" was released after Konanki's case made international headlines.

Statement from Prensa Riu Hotels & Resorts:

"RIU Hotels & Resorts has fully cooperated with the authorities from the very beginning, providing all necessary assistance for the investigation. Cooperation with the Police Department, DICRIM (Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations) and the FBI has been full and constant.

As you mention, the power outage had nothing to do. Lightning and cameras were operating in all common areas and regarding alcohol consumption, RIU enforces strict protocols across all of our

properties, which our staff apply whenever necessary.

With respect to the interrogation of Joshua Riibe, RIU did not conduct any questioning, as this falls into the duties of the authorities. It was DICRIM that carried out the first interrogation on March 8 (two days after the disappearance), followed by other investigating authorities, including the FBI. Any questions regarding these matters should be directed to the appropriate organizations."