Missing Sudiksha Konanki’s parents ask Dominican Republic authorities for death declaration: report

Nearly two weeks after their daughter vanished from a resort in the beach town of Punta Cana, the parents of a missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki have formally requested a declaration of death from Dominican authorities, according to a FOX News report.

Parents seek declaration of death for missing student Sudiksha Konanki

According to the report, Subbarayudu and SreeDevi Konanki are not disputing the account provided by 22-year-old Minnesota student Joshua Riibe, who is believed to be the last person to see their daughter alive.

In a letter sent to Dominican police on Monday, the parents acknowledged Riibe’s story, although her father had previously urged authorities to investigate all possible leads.

Konanki, 20, disappeared on March 6 after heading to the beach with several others around 4:15 a.m., according to surveillance footage. She is a citizen of India, and is a U.S. permanent resident from Chantilly, Virginia.

Sudiksha Konanki (Jason Miyares / @JasonMiyaresVA)

Most of the group returned around 6 a.m., leaving Konanki alone with Riibe who came back without her several hours later.

"Following an extensive search, Dominican authorities have concluded that Sudiksha is believed to have drowned," her parents wrote in the letter, posted online by FOX News. "Her clothes were discovered on a beach near where she was last seen. The individual last seen with her is cooperating with the investigation, and no evidence of foul play has been found."

"Given these circumstances, and after much deliberation, we request that the police department proceed with the legal declaration of her death," the letter read, according to the report. "We understand that certain legal procedures must be followed and are prepared to comply with any necessary formalities or documentation."

Dominican authorities continue to investigate her disappearance.

Video obtained by the Dominican Republic news outlet "Noticias SIN" shows 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki walking with friends and a young man at the RIU Republica Resort around 4:30 a.m. last Thursday, March 6.

Eyewitness detained under contested conditions

Riibe has not been named as a suspect but has been detained by Dominican police, according to the Associated Press. On Sunday, he and his attorney met with officials on the beach. On Monday, Riibe’s attorney officially requested his release. A judge is expected to issue a ruling on Tuesday.

The AP reports that Riibe told police he and Konanki were drinking and kissing in waist-deep water on the beach when a strong wave swept them out to sea. A former lifeguard, Riibe said he swam them both back to shore.

Riibe told investigators he vomited after reaching the beach, and Konanki said she was going to retrieve her belongings. When he looked up, she was gone. He said he was shocked to later learn of her vanishing.

The AP reports that Riibe’s parents have accused Dominican authorities of detaining him "under irregular conditions" without access to translators or legal guidance. They said he has been restricted to a hotel room under police watch for over a week, repeatedly taken for questioning, and has "fully cooperated" with investigators.