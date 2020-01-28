Questions on construction precautions after partial building collapse in DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A construction company faces questions after a building collapse on Florida Avenue nearly cost some residents their lives.
Dila Construction was building a 4-story apartment complex when it came tumbling down this month.
Records show district officials issued a stop work order on the site the day of the collapse.
An elderly woman escaped the incident with a broken arm.
