Questions on construction precautions after partial building collapse in DC

A construction company faces questions after a building collapse on Florida Avenue nearly cost some residents their lives.

Dila Construction was building a 4-story apartment complex when it came tumbling down this month.

Records show district officials issued a stop work order on the site the day of the collapse.

An elderly woman escaped the incident with a broken arm.

