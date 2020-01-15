Crews demolishing partially collapsed building in Northeast DC

D.C. crews are in the process of wrecking a partially collapsed building in a Northeast neighborhood on Wednesday.

Fire and emergency officials say one passerby was struck by falling debris, but the person’s injuries were not life threatening.

They say no one else was injured during the incident at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Staples Street, Northeast.

Workers were in the process of renovating the building when the partial collapse occurred.

All the workers who were at the site have been accounted for, according to DC fire and EMS.