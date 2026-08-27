Quadruple amputee accused in Maryland murder to remain in jail until 2027 trial

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The Brief A quadruple amputee accused in a Maryland murder will remain in jail until his trial. A judge denied Dayton Webber's bond and request for home detention release. Webber's trial is set to begin on Feb. 22, 2027.



A professional cornhole player and quadruple amputee accused of killing his friend in Maryland will remain behind bars until his February trial, a judge ruled.

What we know:

Dayton Webber was denied bond and a request for a home detention release during a hearing Thursday. He is accused of killing Bradrick Wells in March.

According to police, Webber was driving in La Plata with three passengers when an argument broke out.

Webber allegedly shot Wells in the head before dumping his body miles away and fleeing to Virginia. He was arrested and extradited to Maryland, where he was charged with murder.

Webber's attorneys claim the shooting was self-defense.

His trial was postponed after prosecutors were granted more time to get the results of a DNA analysis. In response, Webber's attorneys requested that he be released on home detention due to his disability.

Webber's arms and legs were amputated due to an infection he had as a baby.

However, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said the jail is complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) while Webber is in custody.

Victim's mother speaks out

Wells' mother, Anita Stewart Murchison, spoke out last week to oppose Webber's request for home detention release, saying, "It's like I'm being tortured. I want this to be over and justice to be served."

READ MORE | Maryland murder victim’s mother opposes home release for quadruple amputee suspect

She questioned why Webber should be released while her family mourns Wells. He left behind an infant daughter.

"The way I feel isn't about hatred or revenge; it's about justice and looking at the overall picture—is the community safe if he gets out? Allegedly, he done what he done to Brad, so is anyone else safe?" Murchison asked.

Webber's trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 22, 2027.