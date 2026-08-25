The Brief A deep partial lunar eclipse will be visible across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia late August 27. Visibility begins at 10:34 p.m. when the partial phase starts and the umbra takes a "bite" out of the Moon. Greatest eclipse occurs at 12:13 a.m. with more than 96% of the Moon in Earth’s umbra.



A deep partial lunar eclipse will be visible across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia beginning late the night of August 27 and continuing into the early morning hours of August 28.

The event will be visible throughout the DMV and across much of North and South America, giving millions a clear view as the Moon moves into Earth’s shadow.

In the D.C. region, visibility begins at 10:34 p.m. on August 27, when the partial phase starts and the umbra takes a visible "bite" out of the Moon.

The eclipse deepens between about 11:20 and 11:30 p.m., when most of the Moon is in shadow and a coppery color becomes noticeable.

The greatest eclipse occurs at 12:13 a.m. on August 28, when more than 96% of the Moon is within Earth’s umbra.

The eclipse will be fully visible in the region, with the dramatic portion lasting through just after midnight. A lunar eclipse is easier to view than a solar eclipse because observers are seeing reflected sunlight off the Moon, so no safety glasses or viewing tools are needed.

Deep partial lunar eclipse to be visible across DC, Maryland and Virginia on August 27 (NASA)