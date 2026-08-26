Man released on bond days before arrest in Fairfax County machete attack

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The Brief Man arrested in connection with Fairfax County machete attack. The victim said the attack happened outside a laundromat and was unprovoked. The suspect told police he does not have a fixed address, a job or family in the area.



A man was arrested in connection with a machete attack in Fairfax County that left another man injured, police said.

What we know:

The victim in the attack, Cesar Gonzales, said the incident was unprovoked. Gonzales said he was cut by what Fairfax County police are calling a 22-inch blade.

The incident happened during a confrontation outside of a laundromat where Gonzales works on Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley.

Santiago Castellanos Chaves, 26, was arrested in a nearby apartment community shortly after the incident. He was charged with malicious wounding, carrying a concealed weapon and brandishing a machete, according to police.

Chaves has been in and out of jail on trespassing charges in the past few weeks. He was also charged with assault and battery related to an attack on a 7-Eleven employee last month. He had just posted a $250 bond this week to get out of jail.

Gonzales said the wounds to his side and arm are superficial but frightening. He said he doesn't know the suspect, but like many others who frequent the area, he has seen him wandering around the shopping plaza.

"Basically, I see the guy every day," said a nearby store employee. "I don’t know if he’s homeless or not, but sometimes we just give him something to eat. Not every day. But other than that, I know nothing about him."

Castellano Chavez told police he does not have a fixed address, a job or family in the area. He has lived in northern Virginia for about a year, according to police.

He is being held without bond and is scheduled for an arraignment on Thursday morning.