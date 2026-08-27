Virginia high school teacher arrested after being found drunk on campus, police say

The Brief Teacher appeared intoxicated on school grounds at Manassas Park High School. Shannon Sanders was arrested and charged with Drunk in Public. Officials say no students were involved or placed in danger.



A Virginia high school teacher was arrested Thursday morning and charged with being drunk in public after police say she was intoxicated on school grounds at Manassas Park High School.

Police say the incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. after a staff member notified the School Resource Officer that a teacher appeared to be intoxicated. The officer contacted her and determined she was highly intoxicated.

The teacher, identified as 40‑year‑old Shannon Sanders of Clifton, Virginia, was arrested and charged with Drunk in Public. She was taken to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center, where police say she will be held until sober.

Shannon Sanders (Manassas Park Police Dept.)

Officials say no students were involved or placed in danger.

In a message to families, Dr. Kara Rates, Executive Director of Human Resources and Administrative Services for Manassas Park City Schools, said the division maintains a zero‑tolerance policy regarding alcohol and other prohibited substances on school grounds and holds employees to the highest professional standards.