Cornhole player accused of murder extradited to Maryland

The Brief Dayton Webber, a quadruple amputee and cornhole player accused of murder, has been extradited from Virginia to Charles County, Maryland. He is accused of shooting 27-year-old Bradrick Wells during an argument in a car and later fleeing before the victim’s body was found. Webber is being held pending a bond review, with officials noting accommodations will be made for his disabilities.



Dayton Webber, the quadruple amputee professional cornhole player accused of murder, was extradited from Virginia on Tuesday.

Webber was transported from the Albemarle County Detention Center, where he had been being held since March 23 when he was arrested in Charlottesville, and taken to Charles County Detention Center.

The backstory:

Webber is accused of fatally shooting 27‑year‑old Bradrick Michael Wells in La Plata on March 22.

Webber picked up two witnesses from work in a vehicle, with Bradrick Wells already in the front passenger seat, according to charging documents. The documents state that, while driving, an argument broke out between Webber and Wells.

Two witnesses told police that Webber pulled out a firearm and shot Wells twice in the head during the argument. Webber then pulled the vehicle over and asked the passengers to remove Wells from the car, which they refused.

The two witnesses exited the vehicle and flagged down a police officer, the documents state, while Webber drove off with Wells still inside the car. A resident in Charlotte Hall discovered Wells’ body on the side of the road and contacted police.

Police say that Webber’s vehicle was later located in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Webber was found at a hospital seeking treatment.

Dig deeper:

Webber lost all four limbs as an infant due to a severe bacterial infection, according to previous reports.

Charles County Sheriffs Office said on Tuesday that "appropriate accommodations will be provided in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), established correctional standards, and best practices."

TMZ reported last week that in place of fingerprinting Webber, officials took arm impressions instead. When an individual is missing a limb and is being arrested for the first time, they take an impression of where the appendage ends.

What's next:

Webber is currently being held pending a virtual bond review, per CCSO.