Maryland mother dies days after being shot during argument with boyfriend

The Brief A Maryland mother died days after she was allegedly shot by her boyfriend. The shooting happened in a Bowie home during an argument over school supplies, police said. Kimball Hinton, 41, was arrested in the front lawn of the Bowie home in connection with the shooting



A Maryland mother died days after police said she was shot during an argument with her boyfriend over school supplies.

What we know:

Shawanda Alston, of Bowie, was taken to a hospital in critical condition after she was found with a gunshot wound to her head at a home in the 8500 block of Myrtle Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 20.

She was sitting on her bed, holding her 2-month-old baby at the time she was shot, according to police documents.

Alston's boyfriend and father to six of her kids, Kimball Hinton, 41, was arrested on the front lawn of the home.

Kimball Hinton, 41, Arrested in Domestic Shooting

The couple was allegedly arguing about their inability to provide school supplies for their children when Hinton pulled out a gun and fired two shots at Alston.

READ MORE | Maryland woman shot while holding baby during argument with boyfriend over school supplies

The couple's six children, who range in age from two months to 16 years old, were home at the time, police said. One of them tried to intervene.

One of the children later called police to report that "my mother was shot by my father," according to charging documents.

Hinton also called 911 and said, "I shot her…the gun is in the mailbox."

A firearm was found wrapped in a bloody towel, police said. Hinton was prohibited from owning a gun due to previous convictions. He later told police he had "every opportunity to leave the situation," but didn't.

Hinton was initially charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment, though charges are likely to be upgraded following Alston's death. He is being held without bond and is due back in court next month.