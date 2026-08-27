The Brief Incense ashes sparked two‑alarm fire at a four‑story apartment building. Fire began in an unoccupied second‑floor unit and extended to the third floor. Maintenance worker suffered smoke inhalation while alerting residents.



Improperly discarded incense ashes dumped into a potted plant sparked a two‑alarm fire at a four‑story Montgomery County apartment building late Wednesday, injuring one person and displacing more than a dozen residents.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 11:45 p.m. at the Miramont Apartments in the 6000 block of California Circle near East Jefferson Street. Officials said the blaze began in an unoccupied second‑floor unit and extended to the third floor.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said an adult maintenance worker suffered smoke inhalation while alerting residents. He also noted the building had no sprinklers.

Damage is estimated at $2 million. The cause remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Improperly discarded incense ashes spark 2-alarm Montgomery County apartment fire; 1 injured (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)