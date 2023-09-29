PWC police search for 3 suspects after shots fired in Babylon Hookah and Sports Bar parking lot

Police continue to search for three suspects after a parking lot verbal altercation escalated to shots fired at Babylon Hookah and Sports Bar in Woodbridge.

According to police, during the encounter Thursday night, the men began to physically fight before multiple shots were fired. All parties fled with multiple vehicles quickly drove out of the area. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Police located shell casings in the parking lot while searching the area, it is unknown if the parties involved in the physical altercation that fired the shots.

The three suspects are described as a light-skinned Black male, between 20-30 years old, approximately 5’5", with a heavy build, black hair twists, a trimmed beard and mustache last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a gold belt, and black shoes with yellow laces A light-skinned Black male, between 20-30 years old, approximately 5’7", with a heavy build, a trimmed beard and mustache last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a black Adidas shirt, and blue jeans. A dark-skinned Black male, between 20-30 years old, approximately 5’10", with a thin build, a full beard last seen wearing a purple gray camouflage-style shirt, dark jeans, and black shoes.