Pushback in DC on ending vaccine mandates for restaurants, bars and indoor venues

Pushback in the District over the decision to end vaccine mandates at restaurants, bars and other indoor venues.

A D.C. Councilmember, business owners and others in the city other are pushing to bring the mandate back as soon as possible, reports FOX 5's Maureen Umeh.

Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau has drafted an emergency bill to reinstate the mayors order establishing a vaccine mandate.

Nadeau says it's removal was too sudden and people still need protection.

D.C's vaccine requirement that forced businesses to check the vaccination status of customers ended Tuesday. It comes as D.C. Mayor Muriel bowser announced a scaling back of the district's mask mandates.

Bowser said in her COVID update on Monday that cases in D.C. have dropped 90 percent. There has been a 95 percent drop in hospitalizations, and more D.C. Residents have received their booster shots.

All of those factors are what's leading to the scaling back of the restrictions. But some business owners say it's all too sudden. Umeh spoke with one owner who says his restaurant plans to keep the vaccine mandate in place because it would've been too quick of a turnaround to get rid of it.

Nadeau has requested a special legislative session for Friday to have her emergency bill considered.