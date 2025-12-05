The Brief Missing Maryland boater found dead after 21 days. Lonnie Johnson, 65, vanished Nov. 13 while fishing. Body recovered near Taylors Island Thursday.



A Maryland boater missing for 21 days was found dead in the water of Dorchester County, officials said.

What we know:

Lonnie James Johnson, 65, of Chesapeake Beach had been missing since Nov. 13, when he left to go fishing. His boat was later found unmanned.

Maryland Natural Resources Police aviators discovered his body Thursday around 12:30 p.m. along the northwest shoreline of Taylors Island, south of the mouth of the Little Choptank River.

Maryland State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, volunteers and good Samaritans assisted in the search.

Missing Maryland boater found dead in Dorchester County waters