The 28th and final light rail vehicle for the long-delayed Purple Line project has arrived in Maryland, officials say.

Delivered on November 19, the railcar completes the project’s full order.

At 142 feet, the vehicles are among the longest in the United States, with capacity for 430 passengers and seating for 80. Each can accommodate up to eight wheelchairs and includes eight bike racks.

The cars were built by CAF, a Spain-based manufacturer, and assembled in Elmira, N.Y. After delivery, each undergoes extensive commissioning and testing.

The Purple Line is planned as a 16-mile, 21-station light rail line that will stretch from Bethesda in Montgomery County to New Carrollton in Prince George’s County. Officials say the project is 84.6% complete.

The line is about five years behind schedule, several billion dollars over budget, and projected to open in 2027.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Purple Line project’s final light rail vehicle arrives in Maryland (PurpleLineMD)