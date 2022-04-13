Puppy stolen at gunpoint in Northwest, 4 suspects on the loose

article

The search is on for an Australian Shepherd puppy police say was stolen from a woman in Northeast on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say at approximately 4:35 p.m, members of the Third District responded to the 2000 block of 8th Street, NW for the report of an armed robbery. Police say four Black males, including one gunman, took a woman's cell phone and nabbed her Australian Shepherd puppy as well.

The suspects were last seen fleeing south on 8th Street Northwest. Police are advising people to not take action if they see the dog or the suspects. Instead, call 202-727-9099.