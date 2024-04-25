Pro-Palestine protesters at George Washington University set up encampment

Pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered on George Washington University's campus Thursday afternoon.

Students from multiple D.C. universities are reportedly gathered at the protest, including students from George Mason, American and Georgetown University.

FOX 5 DC learned GW's Foggy Bottom campus is currently in "safety mode," meaning card readers on campus are "restricted to allow GW community members access only."

The university's newspaper, the GW Hatchet, is reporting that students are "demanding that GW divests from companies tied to Israel, drop the alleged charges against pro-Palestinian student organizers and disclose all its endowments and investments."

The DMV Coalition of Students for Justice in Palestine claims to be the organizer of the protest Thursday, joining colleges across the country in protest.

