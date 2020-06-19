Protesters topple, burn Albert Pike statue in DC

In the wake of Juneteenth rallies, protesters pulled down and burned a statue of Albert Pike in D.C. late Friday night.

Between 80 and 100 people were gathered around the statue around 11 p.m.

Hours after throwing ropes around the statue - it came down around 11:15 p.m.

The statue on 3rd and D Streets, Northwest is the only monument Confederate monument in the nation’s capital.

Social justice demonstrations have flared up nationwide after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Many of these demonstrations have routinely included the vandalism or destruction of monuments celebrating Confederate figures – or other public figures associated with racism.

The Albert Pike statue has been a topic of controversy in D.C. for a number of years.

President Trump responded to the incident via Twitter:



