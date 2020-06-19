Celebrations, protests mix at DC Juneteenth event

DMV residents rallied in D.C. on Friday to celebrate Juneteenth – a holiday given more weight as it falls in the wake of massive nationwide protests and unrest.

Like cities across the country, the nation’s capital was rocked by demonstrations – some of which erupted into violence and vandalism.

Friday’s event mixed protest signs with Go-Go music, as residents celebrated the day slavery effectively ended in the United States.

