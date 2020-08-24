Protesters hold more demonstrations at PMG DeJoy’s residence over weekend

Another large protest targeting Postmaster General Louis DeJoy happened Sunday evening in front of his D.C. residence in Northwest. This time protesters brought a Go-Go band.

The demonstration was the second in as many weekends in front of the apartment building on Connecticut Ave. There was another last Saturday morning.

Protesters are voicing anger over cost cutting measures by DeJoy that have delayed postal service ahead of the election.

Both demonstrations were organized by a group called ShutDownDC. On Sunday the group teamed up with Long Live GoGo.

The protest lasted about an hour and half, blocking traffic in front of the building starting around 7:30 p.m.

Some neighbors and passersby watched and filmed the protest.

Others questioned protesting at public figure's home and what a demonstration like this accomplishes.

"I think it's important to continue doing this even if neighbors have been upset," said Hope Neyer, with ShutDownDC. "We do want to apologize to the neighbors, but we know this is important to us and I hope it's important to you too."