Protesters hit DC streets again Friday night

Protesters hit the streets in D.C. once again Friday night, marching for racial justice.

It was unclear what the protesters were demonstrating against, however recent incidents involving police have District officials on high alert.

Law enforcement in the District is already preparing for mass demonstrations next week as the Derek Chauvin trial begins to wind down.

Last summer, D.C.’s streets were flooded with protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

And District officials are anticipating similar actions this year.

The tension has been heightened by a number of incidents showing that the wounds of last summer still have not healed.

The shooting death of Daunte Wright in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center prompted renewed demonstrations. More locally, an off-duty Pentagon police officer shot and killed two men he believed were breaking into cars in a Takoma Park parking lot.