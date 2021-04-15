DC braces for demonstrations at close of Derek Chauvin trial

The District is bracing for protests as the conclusion of the trial of Derek Chauvin nears.

Chauvin is on trial for the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, an event that triggered protests against police in cities across the country – including the nation’s capital.

Floyd’s death – and the ensuing protests – prompted city governments to reconsider how police forces were managed, leading many to call for defunding departments altogether.

Similar events in recent weeks – including the shooting death of Daunte Wright in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center – have revealed that the wounds of last summer have not healed altogether.

In preparation for possible protests, the District is canceling time-off requests for all D.C. police and civil disturbance units.

They will reportedly be mobilized starting Monday.

