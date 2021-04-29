Proposed bill would require Montgomery County panhandlers be permitted

A newly proposed panhandler bill is drawing debate in Montgomery County. The measure would require those panhandling to first obtain a county permit before they can solicit vehicles on roadways where the speed exceeds 25-miles-per-hour.

READ MORE: Montgomery County PC giveaway helps bridge digital gap for eligible families

Bill 15-21 -- "Solicitation of Vehicle Occupants in High-Speed Roadways – Permit Requirement," was recently introduced by Montgomery County Councilmember Craig Rice, who previously introduced a failed bill that would have banned panhandlers from roadway medians.

This new bill would require those wanting to panhandle on certain county roadways, to affirm they will follow certain road safety rules before they can obtain a soliciting permit. Those rules include obeying traffic signals and only panhandling during daylight hours. The bill says home address information would be asked, but not required. Permit applications would be available at homeless shelters, cooling or heating centers.

READ MORE: Montgomery County families question omitted content from virtual curriculum

There is no fee.

Advertisement

Rice argues this would help those in need get in contact with service providers.

"What we want is we want outreach for folks that are going to be positive ones. That are going to help to support them and educated them about the dangers that are out there but also the resources that are available to anyone who needs them," Rice told FOX 5 on Thursday.

The councilmember also said this bill has to do with a safety issue that is very close to him, referring to two people killed, hit medians, back in 2013 and 2017. One death reportedly involved a vehicle out of control. The actual bill sites the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reading, "approximately 40% of pedestrians die when struck by a vehicle traveling at 30 miles per hour." The bill notes that rate as doubled when the speed goes to 40 mph.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Opposition on the bill has to do with advocates concerned that having police enforce permits could make those already in vulnerable situations, now targets if permits need to be checked. There is a concern for further criminalization.

Betsy Bowman, Director for Adult and Community Services at "EveryMind" in Rockville, told FOX 5 their organization is now working with the councilmember on this bill. The organization provides adult services to the county’s homeless community.

"If it were spurred from a point of waiting to enforce safety measures. I think there’s a different way to do it. You could work with the service providers. If you thought it was for the population that would be homeless that are panhandling, then do that education. Provide those safety vests, whatever that is, within the shelter or outreach provides without the permit," Bowman added.

FOX 5 also spoke to a man panhandling near 16th St. and Georgia Avenue who said off-camera, he heard about the measure and do not believe it had to do with safety.

We also talked to a county resident who says she works with the homeless community in D.C. and recently crashed a new car trying as cars were trying to avoid hitting a panhandler in the street. Eleanora Johnson also told FOX 5 this happened in the District and had more questions on how the county’s bill would be applied, but she also expressed support for more road safety education.

A public hearing on the legislation is slated for 1:30 p.m. on May 11.