Montgomery County PC giveaway helps bridge digital gap for eligible families

That was the goal behind a Montgomery County initiative as 50 families in need, got to take home personal computers donated by the community.

PCs for People happens to be a catchy name for a nationally recognized non-profit that stood true to its meaning Saturday morning at Gaithersburg High School.

"What we are trying to do is bridge the digital divide by digital inclusion," said Warren Gatewood, director of community and government relations with PCs for People Maryland.

These aren't just any computers. Rather than sending used PC’s to the landfill, the nonprofit collects and refurbishes retired computers from companies across the region, upgrading them, installing proper software and repurposing them in the community.

"In every county you have certain pockets and I want to reach those pockets," said Gatewood.

Organizers said, Saturday’s give away of 50 PCs is timely, since the past year and a half has especially been hard for families with kids learning virtually, not only across the country, but also within Montgomery County Public Schools.

"It’s not only for the students, sometimes parents are in need of having that as well with their jobs that have also gone virtual so it’s a benefit for the entire family," said Dr. Keena Howell, People Personnel worker with MCPS.

It’s a benefit that MCPS parent, Dina Canales and one of 50 families said she could definitely use for her youngest daughter.

"By us having that additional support from the school and being allowed a computer is a great opportunity," said Canales.

"It’s a blessing honestly."

Organizers said Saturday’s event, certainly wasn’t the first and it won’t be the last.

"My goal is to give at least 25,000 computers by the end of this year to needy families," said Gatewood.

For details on eligibility requirements pcsforpeople.org/eligibility

To donate, call 443-396-7247.

