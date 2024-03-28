Property sale gone wrong in Southeast DC, victim shot: police

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to search for the suspects involved in a Southeast shooting.

Police recently released photos and video of the suspects involved.

Southeast, D.C. shooting

Officers responded to the sounds of gunshots in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue on March 25 around 2:21 p.m. after reports of the sounds of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence of gunfire. According to officers, the victims arranged a meeting with the suspects, using social media to sell property. Officers say during the meeting, there was an attempt to rob the victims and shots were fired.

A victim was located at a hospital seeking treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.