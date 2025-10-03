Programs being set up across DC region to help furloughed federal workers

The Brief The federal government officially shut down on Wednesday. Now, some local governments and companies are stepping up their efforts to help furloughed federal workers. Local governments, energy companies and local food banks are gearing up to help residents however they can.



Some local governments and companies are stepping up their efforts to help furloughed federal workers.

Local perspective:

Fairfax County says it's bracing for a flood of calls for help. Board Chair Jeff Mckay says they’ve been fielding assistance calls for federal workers in the face of the DOGE layoffs.

Now, with Fairfax County being home to nearly 80,000 federal employees, officials say that need will only skyrocket if this shutdown drags on and workers are not paid.

Virginia officials are reminding federal workers of state laws feds from eviction or foreclosure during a shutdown.

Alexandria is offering short-term relief resources to residents and businesses affected by the funding lapse.

"We’ve been providing support for many of them, and we have to up those efforts now for people who are laid off or not getting pain so we’re focusing our efforts with a Coordinated Care Line," said Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax Board of Supervisors.

A helping hand:

Pepco, the major electric company in the capital region, told FOX 5 that they are putting in extended payment plans to help fed workers pay their bills.

"We’re offering flexible payment arrangements so that basically means that a customer can sign up for this and it stretches that bill out into payment arrangements for up to a year so that helps," Pepco spokesperson Chuck McDade said.

Pepco also says they’re making it easier for neighbors to help neighbors during the shutdown. They're calling it " The Gift of Energy ," which will allow anyone to make a payment toward a friend or family member’s energy bill, if they’re having trouble making that payment themselves.

Maryland’s state government is also allowing furloughed feds to apply for unemployment, but they’ll have to pay back that money once they get backpay. Starting Oct. 6, the state’s also offering $700 no-interest loans to affected employees.

These loans must be repaid within 45 days after the shutdown ends. Economic analysts tell FOX 5 people are looking for options.

"They will be reimbursed, they will receive backpay with interest, and I have also heard that there are some banks that are offering interest free loans during the period of the shutdown because of that for feds reassurance," said Romina Boccia with the Cato Institute.