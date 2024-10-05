Pro-Palestine rally in DC calls for ceasefire

A pro-Palestine rally gathered in D.C. near the White House, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Just days away from the one-year mark of the Israeli war with Hamas, several people continue to gather and rally against the violence in Gaza.

Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise attack during a major Jewish holiday on Oct. 7, 2023.

Uncertainty over the future has cast a pall over virtually every part of daily life, even as people try to maintain a sense of normalcy.

Closer to home, the University of Maryland is preparing to comply with a federal court ruling that permits a student group to hold a planned demonstration on campus after the university initially blocked all non-sponsored events for Oct. 7 due to security concerns.