Printable 2025 MLB Opening Day ‘excuse’ note

Need a reason to skip work or school for Major League Baseball’s Opening Day? The league has got you covered! MLB shared a printable ‘excuse’ note on its Facebook page Wednesday, humorously inviting fans to take the day off and revel in the start of the season.

MLB shares opening day ‘excuse’ note

The note reads:

To Whom It May Concern:

Please excuse __________________ from __________________ on Thursday, March 27, 2025. It's Major League Baseball's Opening Day, which is basically the best day of the year, so we know you will understand that __________________ is not going to be available.

In fact, you should follow their lead and enjoy endless baseball action and multiple hot dogs. Happy baseball season!

Best,

MLB

Nationals have tradition of quirky notes

The Washington Nationals, who host the Philadelphia Phillies for their season opener, have a history with quirky notes. After their World Series win in 2019, the team offered a similar ‘excuse’ note for fans who stayed out late to celebrate the victory.