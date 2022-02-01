Principals investigate basketball game brawl at Churchill High School

Two Montgomery County high school principals are now working with the school system to identify any coaches, athletes, or fans involved in an alleged brawl that broke out at a Monday night varsity boy’s basketball game at Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, MD.

The altercation appears to have started between a Churchill High School player and a James Hubert Blake High School player.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is still investigating the incident. School officials are analyzing videos, like the clip posted to the Twitter account "@MoCoPGNews."

In the clip, you see at least two players involved in a scuffle at first. Multiple players follow, moving toward the stands.

As a crowd forms – at one point, at least two adults appear to be involved in the fight near center court.

You also see others, possibly security, immediately try to separate both sides. It maybe took 40 seconds for tensions to calm down.

The letters sent by both principals state that the incident happened within the last two minutes of Monday’s game.

"We are dismayed and disappointed by the behaviors displayed in this incident which do not represent the R.A.I.S.E. Core Values of MCPS Athletics…" wrote Churchill principal John Taylor.

Those found to be involved may face action in accordance with the MCPS Code of Conduct, principal Taylor added.

Many parents understand players may fight during games and face proper punishment for it. To hear adults or possibly parents may have been involved is what the Churchill Booster Club President finds disturbing.

"Go, view and watch and enjoy the competition. But that’s it. Let the student athletes participate and don’t do anything that would potentially disturb the student’s ability to participate. That’s my message," said Booster President Rob Demske in a phone interview with FOX 5.

Demske said this is the first incident of this nature, to his knowledge, to happen at Churchill High School this school year.

The incident did raise questions about security at the Montgomery County public school. The MCPS spokesperson did not answer whether MCPS requests an officer be assigned to the boys varsity basketball games as they were for the boy's varsity football games this school year.

FOX 5 was told police were called to Churchill High School after the brawl – but more so to ensure people left the high school safely and orderly.

No arrests were made, and it is not clear if a regular return to officers being present at Churchill High School is something parents want. However, some did express interest in learning about the sporting event's future security plans.

MCPS’s interim superintendent said she would review the school security and the school system's relationship with police after the Magruder High School shooting left a 15-year-old student severely injured over a week ago. So far, no announcements have been made.

FOX 5 did confirm the Montgomery County Council is planning a joint Public Safety and Education & Culture Committee meeting on Feb. 9th that is supposed to also include both county police and MCPS school leaders.

Any updates on the Community Engagement Officer Program may be announced then, if not earlier.