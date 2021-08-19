Expand / Collapse search

Prince William County teen wanted after shooting, killing juvenile

News
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Police are searching for a teen wanted for shooting and killing another juvenile in Prince William County. 

On August 12, police were called to the 2800 block of Banks Court in Dumfries where a juvenile had been shot at a home. The victim's identity is not being disclosed. 

On August 18, the victim died as a result of the injuries. Following the death, an additional charge was obtained for the juvenile suspect, identified as 17-year-old Ronnie Amarion Massey. 

Officials are asking for the public's assistance finding Massey, of the 12000 block of Golf Ridge Court in Fairfax. 

He is described as a black male, 5’5", 140 pounds, with black dreadlocks, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his forehead. 