Prince William County teen wanted after shooting, killing juvenile

Police are searching for a teen wanted for shooting and killing another juvenile in Prince William County.

On August 12, police were called to the 2800 block of Banks Court in Dumfries where a juvenile had been shot at a home. The victim's identity is not being disclosed.

On August 18, the victim died as a result of the injuries. Following the death, an additional charge was obtained for the juvenile suspect, identified as 17-year-old Ronnie Amarion Massey.

Officials are asking for the public's assistance finding Massey, of the 12000 block of Golf Ridge Court in Fairfax.

He is described as a black male, 5’5", 140 pounds, with black dreadlocks, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his forehead.