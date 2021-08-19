1 dead, 3 injured after Germantown recreation center shooting, sources say

A man is dead and a 14-year-old has been taken into custody after a shooting at a Germantown recreation center, a law enforcement source says.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard reports that the 14-year-old will be charged in the shooting death of the 20-year-old victim. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the basketball court at the Plum Gar Community Center Wednesday.

Authorities say three juveniles – the youngest reportedly 13-years-old – were also shot and have been hospitalized. Officers say one other person has been taken into custody. The 14-year-oldis expected to have a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

Montgomery County Police say the incident is still under investigation.