Prince William County teacher who claimed he was at the Capitol riot no longer employed by district

A Prince William County teacher who told his students he was at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot is no longer employed by the school district.

Benjamin Plummer reportedly told students during a Zoom class that he was present during the incident that led to five deaths – including a Capitol police officer – and one student recorded his comments.

VIDEO: Prince William teacher on leave after Capitol riot comments during class

It is unclear whether Plummer was part of the mob that actually stormed the Capitol, or if he participated in any crimes. The FBI has arrested more than 250 people who were allegedly involved in the riot.

The district has not specified whether Plummer was fired, or if he left of his own volition.

READ MORE: Prince William County middle school teacher on leave for allegedly participating in Capitol riot

Advertisement

Plummer taught social studies at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge, Va.

As first reported by the Prince William Times, Plummer could be seen and heard via an online class, saying he was there at the US Capitol riot.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

He went on to say the media is blaming Trump supporters, calling it all "a set up."

In the video posted to Twitter, Plummer said Trump supporters who participated in the riot were peaceful, then compared the violent demonstration at the Capitol to the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer, saying rioters that stormed the US Capitol did not "damage or hurt things."

The Prince William County chapter of the NAACP demanded that he be terminated.

