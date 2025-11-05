Prince William County residents once again protest against proposed data centers

The Brief Prince William County residents are once again rallying against proposed data centers in their region. Wednesday’s demonstration comes as Dominion Energy eyes a plan to build a six-mile-long transmission line to connect its stations. Dominion is holding an open house on the campus of George Mason University to hear from community members about the plan.



Prince William County residents are once again set to rally against proposed data centers in their area.

Wednesday’s demonstration comes as Dominion Energy eyes a plan to build a six-mile-long transmission line to connect its stations.

What they're saying:

Dominion is holding an open house on the campus of George Mason University to engage neighbors about their concerns around this project, which is why organizers plan to rally here in just a few minutes.

The organizers of the rally against the data centers say they are sick of feeling like their neighborhoods are becoming extension cords for big data.

We know, of course, that Northern Virginia has an incredibly high density of data centers and these folks want to put an end to that.

The backstory:

Dominion's new proposed transmission line is meant to connect the existing Nokesville substation to its future Bristow switching station.

It will, according to Dominion, be about 6.5 miles long with three potential overhead route options currently under evaluation.

Dominion claims the line will ensure dependable electric service, but residents don't want it, saying the data center density in Prince William County is already overwhelming.

Those residents say the proposed routes will negatively impact neighborhoods, county schools and natural land.

FOX 5 has reached out to Dominion. We haven't yet heard back.