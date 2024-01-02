Prince William County residents file lawsuit against controversial data center
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - A new lawsuit has been filed against the Prince William County board of supervisors, over its decision to approve several zoning applications that pave the way for controversial data centers.
FOX 5 has learned residents are filing a lawsuit against the county board of supervisors. They’re reportedly challenging what they describe as the controversial Devlin Technology Park project.
Prince William County leaders vote to approve controversial Devlin Technology Park data center project
We’re told the group against the data centers have formed a non-profit group called the Devlin Defend Corporation. They say their goal is to raise more than 15-thousand dollars to fund their legal efforts.
This all comes just weeks after the board gave the green light, allowing the construction of several data centers on nearly three-hundred acres along Devlin Road in Bristow. Residents say currently the proposal includes up to nine data centers and three substations to be build on Devlin.
A spokesperson for Prince William County stated,"The county has not yet been served. Also, we can’t comment on any active litigation."
FOX 5 is told there is also a forthcoming lawsuit against the Prince William Digital Gateway.