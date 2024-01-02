Prince William County residents file lawsuit against controversial data center

A new lawsuit has been filed against the Prince William County board of supervisors, over its decision to approve several zoning applications that pave the way for controversial data centers.

FOX 5 has learned residents are filing a lawsuit against the county board of supervisors. They’re reportedly challenging what they describe as the controversial Devlin Technology Park project.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Prince William County leaders vote to approve controversial Devlin Technology Park data center project

We’re told the group against the data centers have formed a non-profit group called the Devlin Defend Corporation. They say their goal is to raise more than 15-thousand dollars to fund their legal efforts.

This all comes just weeks after the board gave the green light, allowing the construction of several data centers on nearly three-hundred acres along Devlin Road in Bristow. Residents say currently the proposal includes up to nine data centers and three substations to be build on Devlin.

A spokesperson for Prince William County stated,"The county has not yet been served. Also, we can’t comment on any active litigation."

FOX 5 is told there is also a forthcoming lawsuit against the Prince William Digital Gateway.