Prince William County police investigating officer-involved shooting in Dumfries

Police in Prince William County are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dumfries where one person was shot.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Secret Grove Ct., inside a private, gated community, at around 7:14 p.m.

Police say no officers were injured in the incident. The person who was shot was transported to a nearby hospital.

There is no active threat to the community and the scene has been contained, according to police.