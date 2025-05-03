Prince William County parents charged after 2-year-old dies from fentanyl

The Brief A Prince William County couple has been charged in the death of their two-year-old daughter. Following a toxicology, the toddler was found to have fentanyl in her system. They’re both in jail without bond, facing charges including felony murder, child neglect, and possession of illegal drugs.



A mother and father have been charged with murder after their two-year-old daughter was found dead in a Prince William County motel.

An employee who didn’t want to be identified told FOX 5 that the couple was there with the two-year-old for quite some time – practically living there, the employee says.

Child Found Dead

What we know:

At 4:30 p.m. on April 16, Prince William County police responded to the Red Roof Inn located at 17113 Dumfries Road to investigate a death.

When they arrived, fire and rescue workers told them that a two-year-old girl had been found dead inside a motel room where she had been with her parents.

Investigating officials said there were no immediate signs of trauma or medical concerns.

The girl's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and on April 29, detectives received the toxicology results, which showed that the toddler had fentanyl in her system.

Parents Arrested

Their charges:

After receiving the toxicology reports, police obtained warrants for her parents, William Fuller and Markita Williams.

Fuller and Williams were found in the Dumfries area and were taken into custody by detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on May 1.

Fuller has been charged with felony murder, felony child neglect, possession of schedule I/II drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs.

Williams has been charged with felony murder, felony child neglect and possession of schedule I/II drugs.

They are both being held without bond.

Additional details:

Police say at the time the little girl was found dead, a second child, under the age of 6, was also in the room. That child was determined to be unharmed and was released to the custody of known parties.

An unsecured firearm was also found inside the hotel room.

Investigators also learned that while Williams contacted emergency services, Fuller was moving items out of the hotel room to make sure they weren't found before police and emergency services arrived at the hotel.

Child Protective Services was also involved in the investigation.