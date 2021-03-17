Prince William County opening new ‘mass vaccination’ site next week

Virginia is opening new ‘mass vaccination sites’ across the Commonwealth - and the newest one will arrive in Prince William County next week.

The parking lot at the Potomac Mills shopping center in Woodbridge is largely empty Wednesday morning – but next week it will likely be full of vehicles as residents arrive for their vaccinations.

Vaccinations are by appointment only – and no walk-ins will be accepted.

If you’ve pre-registered for the vaccine and are eligible under the state’s current phase for distribution, you will be contacted to make an appointment.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Health have teamed up to set up these sites – which officials are calling "community vaccination centers."

Two CVCs have already been set up in Danville and Portsmouth.

Prince William County is currently under "phase 1b" – click here to find out whether you’re eligible.

Click here for more information about pre-registering in Virginia.

