Prince William County officer injured after suspect in stolen car flees with him on trunk

The Brief A Prince William County police officer suffered a minor injury after being tossed off of the trunk of a stolen car. Police say the officer spotted the car, confronted the driver and ended up on the car. The driver then took off with the officer on top of the trunk of the vehicle, causing the officer to fall off.



A Prince William County police officer is recovering tonight after a suspect took off with the officer on the trunk of a stolen car.

The officer fell off of the car and the suspect got away.

What we know:

The incident reportedly happened in a McDonald’s parking lot on Route 1 in Woodbridge.

Police say one of their officers spotted a black car with stolen plates, confronted the driver and through the course of their interaction, the driver took off with the officer physically on top of the trunk of the car.

The officer fell off during the getaway, thankful to be alive, only suffered a busted lip.

A spokesperson for the police department told FOX 5 that the officer is fine.

"He’s good, sustained a busted lip but thankfully, nothing more than that," said Lieutenant Jonathan Perok, Prince William County Police Department. He’s doing OK.

Dig deeper:

Prince William County police say the surveillance video from a nearby business is grainy, but they’re hoping someone recognizes the person.

Police say the vehicle involved continued northbound on Route 1 and is described as a black Infinity sedan with

Virginia license plate TAJ-1792.

The driver is described as being in his late teens to early 20s with dreadlocks, wearing grey sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect faces several charges, including attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.