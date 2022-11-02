Expand / Collapse search

Prince William County moves forward with plans for data center

GAINESVILLE, Va. - The Prince William County Board of Supervisors have approved an amendment to move forward with a plan to use over 2,000 plus acres of land for a data center.

The approval Wednesday morning came after a public hearing that began Tuesday and lasted throughout the night discussing the "Digital Gateway" plan.

Hundreds of people signed up to let their voices be heard – in person and virtually – on a vote that some say will change the future of Prince William County. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to residents at the meeting who feel strongly about the issue.

The proposed land sits in the county's "rural crescent" between Route 29 and Route 234 in the Gainesville area.

Many support the data center citing potential economic improvements. Many of those against it say the Manassas Battlefield Park and its historical importance should be preserved.

