Prince William County moves forward with plans for data center

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors have approved an amendment to move forward with a plan to use over 2,000 plus acres of land for a data center.

The approval Wednesday morning came after a public hearing that began Tuesday and lasted throughout the night discussing the "Digital Gateway" plan.

The proposed land sits in the county's "rural crescent" between Route 29 and Route 234 in the Gainesville area.

Many support the data center citing potential economic improvements. Many of those against it say the Manassas Battlefield Park and its historical importance should be preserved.