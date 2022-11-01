Over 300 Prince William Co. residents set to weigh in on data center vote

Hundreds of people signed up to let their voices be heard – in person and virtually – on a vote that some say will change the future of Prince William County.

One historian dressed as a union soldier told FOX 5 he does not want the proposed data center anywhere near a national park.

"It is hallowed ground. That is where both sides, north, and south fought on the battle of Second Manassas, and we just want to preserve that land," Bill Billerd said.

He and many others against Prince William's "Digital Gateway" want Manassas Battlefield Park to be left out of the county's plans.

"It's going to make the edge of our national park look like the NJ Turnpike," former Loudon County Supervisor Andrea McGimsey said.

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors will decide on the future of over 2,000 plus acres of land, which sits in the county's "rural crescent" — a place many people currently call home.

RELATED: Prince William County data centers plan sparks controversy among residents, leaders

"We live knowing that it's rural, and we want it to stay that way," Gigi Dann explained.

Dann and her friend Rhonda Reese, brought out the yarn and the crochet needles to Tuesday night's meeting.

"It's going to be a long night, I got to keep my hands busy," Reese said.

People who are for this data center believe saying "yes" is a no-brainer.

"This is awesome. It's a win-win for the landowners, the data center industry, the county, and Virginia itself," Ali Imam said.

Others who support the center say it's mainly because of the economic impact.

"Taking care of needs like a roof over their heads and foods for their families, and all the businesses big and small that will benefit from this," David Woodfin said.

County leaders said this development could bring in an additional $400 million in tax revenue.

"The claim $4B over the first 20 years, Prince William needs that," said JP Raflo, a Prince William Co. resident.

It's a financial need one young member of the community believes could go a long way.

"I recently just graduated from Forest Park and in Woodbridge district, there are a lot of schools that are old run down, and need repairs. This is a great way to bring income into the county," Jaylen Custis said.

Jaid Reyes, a father who attended the meeting with his children says, supporting the digital gateway can be detrimental to the environment in the future.

"This is the generation that is going to have to deal with the impacts of what we do. And their kids are going to have to deal with that," Reyes said, pointing to his kids.

Ann Bennett, with the Great Falls group of Sierra Club said, "We are not against data centers; data centers are a fact of life we are just urging the board to place them in industrial zones."

The board is expected to vote after listening to public comments on the proposal.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.