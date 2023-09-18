Prince William County juvenile corrections officer charged after choking 15-year-old inmate: police

A Prince William County juvenile corrections officer has been charged with assaulting a 15-year-old inmate.

Just before 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 17, Prince William County police officers were called to the Juvenile Detention Center located at 14973 Dumfries Rd in Manassas to investigate an assault by a staff member.

According to investigators, around 2:45 p.m., a corrections officer was speaking to a group of boys when one 15-year-old abruptly stood up. The officer grabbed the juvenile around the neck, leading to a struggle between the two.

They were eventually separated by other staff members and the juvenile was left with a minor abrasion. No other injuries were reported.

After further investigation, 55-year-old Kelly Lorenzo Hines was charged with assault and battery. She has been released on a court summons. The date of her first court appearance is not yet known.