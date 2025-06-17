Prince William County high school teacher reportedly exposed himself with students in classroom

article

The Brief A Prince William County high school teacher has been accused of exposing himself in a classroom with students present. According to police, he was sitting at his desk when multiple students saw him exposed and making inappropriate gestures. He has been charged with three counts of indecent liberties by custodian.



A Prince William County high school teacher has been arrested after reportedly exposing himself while students were in his classroom.

What we know:

According to Prince William County police, the incident happened on June 4.

A Forest Park High School resource officer reportedly began investigating around 3 p.m. that day after receiving reports that a teacher, 40-year-old Coy Robert Dubik, had exposed himself in a classroom.

Students told school personnel that Dubik was sitting at his desk in the classroom when more than one student saw him exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures.

Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants and Dubik was arrested on June 16.

He has been charged with three counts of indecent liberties by custodian and was given a $15,000 bond.

Word-for-word:

Here's the letter that was sent home to Forest Park High School students:

Dear Forest Park High School Families,

We are writing to follow up on our June 4 communication regarding a report of inappropriate behavior by a teacher at Forest Park High School. The Prince William County Police Department will be releasing information today regarding the arrest of Coy Dubik, a teacher at our school, on three charges of indecent liberties by custodian.

Administrators took immediate action upon learning about the incident. Families of students known to be affected were contacted directly, and school counseling services were made available to support them. The employee was placed on leave and has not been back in our building since the incident was reported.

As this is now an active police matter, the school is unable to comment further. We have fully cooperated with the Prince William County Police Department throughout their investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the police directly.

We recognize how concerning this news may be. Please know that this incident does not reflect the values, professionalism, or dedication of the staff at Forest Park High School. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority, and we are committed to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment.

Thank you for your continued trust and support.

Sincerely,

Richard Martinez

Forest Park High School