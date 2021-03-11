Prince William County high school math teacher mourned after COVID-19 death

article

A Prince William County school community is mourning after a popular math teacher died due to complications from COVID-19.

According to a statement from the district, Richard Zuckernick – who taught at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge – had been dealing with complications from the virus for "the past couple of months."

In a letter to the school community, Principal Matthew Mathison wrote, "Mr. Zuckernick is remembered by his colleagues for having a huge heart. He cared deeply for the success of his students and made learning math approachable for even the most reluctant of students. Although Mr. Zuckernick had been teaching virtually all year until his illness, he built strong bonds with his students due to his caring personality and commitment to Gar-Field."

Zuckernick began teaching at Lake Ridge Middle School in 2011, before moving over to Gar-Field High School in 2017.

He taught multiple math course at the high school, including algebra, geometry and algebra II.

In his free time, Zuckernick volunteered as a kitten companion and cared for animals awaiting adoption.

He was also a Star Wars fan and sports enthusiast, serving as a Little League Baseball umpire.

The school is providing support for students and staff. Anyone who needs assistance should call the counseling office at (703) 730-7000.

To read Mathison’s complete letter, and to read more statements from the school community, click here.

