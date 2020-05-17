Prince William County: Here's how to get a free COVID-19 test this week

article

Prince William County residents can get a free COVID-19 test this week.

Testing will be available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday at the Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas.

Visitors can walk or drive up to the testing locations.

Officials say visitors will first be asked for their name, date of birth, address, phone number and current symptoms.

They then will be asked to proceed to the next station to have their specimen collected. Nasal testing is preferred, but oral swabs are available upon request.

Officials say the tests are made available through the efforts of the Prince William County government, Prince William Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mako Medical Laboratories.

There were 3,666 coronavirus cases reported in Prince William County as of Sunday morning, including 70 deaths.

